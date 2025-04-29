UAE - Arada has officially launched Nest Hotel, the master developer’s first homegrown hospitality brand, which promises a vibrant and affordable experience with a blend of comfort, community and convenience.

A midscale brand, Nest Hotel was launched during Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, the leading travel and tourism exhibition taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from April 28 to May 1.

Managed by Arada Hospitality, the first Nest Hotel will be located at the AED35-billion Aljada megaproject in Sharjah and is the first completed property in Arada’s 1,031-key hotel and serviced apartment portfolio in the lifestyle community.

Set to open in October, Nest Hotel Aljada will welcome guests to 431 smart, design-led rooms across two buildings, and is ideally located adjacent to the Nest Campus student housing cluster, opposite Arada Central Business District, Sharjah’s new commercial hub, and five minutes’ walk from the Madar Mall, a family entertainment and retail complex.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “Nest Hotel embodies Arada’s dedication to creating quality and value-driven destinations that put people first. We’re launching this hospitality brand to ensure a guest experience that fosters a sense of community and wellbeing, starting with Aljada, Sharjah’s most exciting urban destination.”

Amit Arora, Chief Operating Officer of Arada, said: “Designed with insights from Nest Campus residents and the wider Aljada community, Nest Hotel is designed for travellers and visitors who expect more from their stay; more convenience, more energy and more connection to the surrounding districts. It’s a next-generation hotel that offers both comfort and relevance to the modern guest, right in the heart of a thriving community.

“Smart hospitality is at the core of the Nest Hotel experience, encompassing features such as mobile check-in, digital room access, energy-efficient systems, coworking lounges, a guest pool, and all-day dining,” Arora said.

Nest Hotel Aljada is located just five minutes from Sharjah International Airport, offering direct access to key institutions and attractions including University City, the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone. Easy access to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) and direct access to Al Dhaid Road also connects the hotel easily to other parts of Sharjah and the wider UAE. – TradeArabia News Service

