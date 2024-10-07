Hotel and casino operator Wynn Resorts said on Friday it had been awarded the first commercial gaming operator's license in the United Arab Emirates by the country's General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority.

The Las Vegas-based casino firm said it was developing a luxury resort at Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

The project, under construction, is a joint venture between affiliates of Wynn Resorts, Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding, Wynn said.

Ras Al Khaimah's government communications office, RAKTDA, and RAK Hospitality Holding did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The UAE last month set up a federal entity to regulate gambling and hired veterans of the U.S. industry to lead it, ending years of speculation whether the country would allow gambling.

The UAE last month introduced a raft of liberal legal reforms as it tries to maintain its edge as the region's trade, tourism and financial hub.

(Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)