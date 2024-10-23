Qatar: Hot weather daytime with scattered clouds, chance of light rain

Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Wednesday will be relatively hot daytime with scattered clouds and a chance of light rain at places and mild by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.Offshore, the weather will see scattered clouds at times, the report added.Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 5-15 KT, guesting to 20 KT at places at times.Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 05-15.Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3; while offshore will be 2 - 4 ft.Visibility inshore will be 5 - 8 km. Offshore, it will be 5 - 10 km.