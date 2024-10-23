Social media
Home page>LIFE>Qatar: Hot weather dayti...
WEATHER

Qatar: Hot weather daytime with scattered clouds, chance of light rain

Getty Images/Getty Images
Getty Images/Getty Images
Getty Images/Getty Images

Offshore, the weather will see scattered clouds at times, the report added

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 23, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARWEATHER
RELATED COMPANIES
Department of Meteorology
PHOTO

Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Wednesday will be relatively hot daytime with scattered clouds and a chance of light rain at places and mild by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will see scattered clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 5-15 KT, guesting to 20 KT at places at times.

Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 05-15.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3; while offshore will be 2 - 4 ft.

Visibility inshore will be 5 - 8 km. Offshore, it will be 5 - 10 km.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

RELATED ARTICLES

WEATHER

Thousands flee homes as fierce tropical storm batters Philippines

Thousands flee homes as fierce tropical storm batters Philippines
Thousands flee homes as fierce tropical storm batters Philippines
SPACE

Oman: Rare comet Atlas observed in Dhofar

Oman: Rare comet Atlas observed in Dhofar
Oman: Rare comet Atlas observed in Dhofar
PAKISTAN

'Love match' apps rival traditional matchmaking in Pakistan

'Love match' apps rival traditional matchmaking in Pakistan
'Love match' apps rival traditional matchmaking in Pakistan
FOOD

E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounder kills 1, sickens dozens in US

E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounder kills 1, sickens dozens in US
E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounder kills 1, sickens dozens in US
RETAIL

Starbucks baristas and customers have one message to new CEO: change!

Starbucks baristas and customers have one message to new CEO: change!
Starbucks baristas and customers have one message to new CEO: change!
WEATHER

Rain, cloudy weather expected from Wednesday to Friday

Rain, cloudy weather expected from Wednesday to Friday
Rain, cloudy weather expected from Wednesday to Friday
TRAVEL

UAE introduces visa-on-arrival for Indian expats in Oman

UAE introduces visa-on-arrival for Indian expats in Oman
UAE introduces visa-on-arrival for Indian expats in Oman
CELEBRATIONS

Dubai reveals Festival of Lights calendar to begin 25 October

Dubai reveals Festival of Lights calendar to begin 25 October
Dubai reveals Festival of Lights calendar to begin 25 October

ZAWYA COVERAGE

BONDS

UAE’s Pearl Petroleum mandates banks to place $300mln bond

UAE’s Pearl Petroleum mandates banks to place $300mln bond
UAE’s Pearl Petroleum mandates banks to place $300mln bond
FUNDS

UAE’s Mubadala Capital closes fund with commitments of over $3bln

UAE’s Mubadala Capital closes fund with commitments of over $3bln
UAE’s Mubadala Capital closes fund with commitments of over $3bln
ACQUISITION

Abu Dhabi IHC unit EasyLease acquires 51% stake in Gallega Global

Abu Dhabi IHC unit EasyLease acquires 51% stake in Gallega Global
Abu Dhabi IHC unit EasyLease acquires 51% stake in Gallega Global
INVESTMENT

Bahrain’s Arab Financial Services invests $50mln to boost MEA footprint

Bahrain’s Arab Financial Services invests $50mln to boost MEA footprint
Bahrain’s Arab Financial Services invests $50mln to boost MEA footprint
IPO

Lulu Chairman Yusuff Ali hints future Saudi listing; UAE IPO to fuel expansion, refinance debt

Lulu Chairman Yusuff Ali hints future Saudi listing; UAE IPO to fuel expansion, refinance debt
Lulu Chairman Yusuff Ali hints future Saudi listing; UAE IPO to fuel expansion, refinance debt
BONDS

Shuaa board meet to consider $175mln MCBs issuance approval

Shuaa board meet to consider $175mln MCBs issuance approval
Shuaa board meet to consider $175mln MCBs issuance approval
IPO

GCC IPOs raised $1.7bln in Q3 2024 - Markaz

GCC IPOs raised $1.7bln in Q3 2024 - Markaz
GCC IPOs raised $1.7bln in Q3 2024 - Markaz
EARNINGS

Saudi National Bank Q3 rises 7% despite high impairment charges

Saudi National Bank Q3 rises 7% despite high impairment charges
Saudi National Bank Q3 rises 7% despite high impairment charges
EARNINGS

RAKBANK’s Q3 up on higher interest income, lower provisions

RAKBANK’s Q3 up on higher interest income, lower provisions
RAKBANK’s Q3 up on higher interest income, lower provisions

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Qatar’s Ashghal issues tender for schools project in Doha

2.

HSBC leads as MENA’s top earner in investment banking fees

3.

UAE retail giant Lulu Group to float 25% in IPO next week, to raise around $1.8bln

4.

Oman’s nominal GDP up 2.6%; private credit rises to $68bln

5.

Saudi, UAE and Bahrain firms prequalified for Empty Quarter Power Project

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar: Meteorology Department expects hot weather daytime with scattered couds, chance of light rain

2

Qatar: Meteorology department warns of poor horizontal visibility

3

Qatar: Meteorology Department warns of thundery rain, strong wind

4

Qatar: Meteorology department warns of poor horizontal visibility

5

Qatar: Meteorology department expects relatively hot weather and clouds by noon

Find companies
LATEST NEWS
1

Drill rig to arrive in Egypt's Zohr gas field in December, petroleum minister says

2

ADX welcomes listing of ADNH Catering

3

Abu Dhabi Mobility, Shenzhen Transport Office on digital transformation in transport

4

Banks provide $22.1bln in financial facilities to SMEs by end of H1-24: CBUAE

5

IMF urges Turkey to avoid repeat of bumper minimum wage hike

LEADERSHIP TALKS

INVESTMENT

VIDEO: Deutsche Bank CEO talks growth in Middle East equity capital markets

VIDEO: Deutsche Bank CEO talks growth in Middle East equity capital markets
VIDEO: Deutsche Bank CEO talks growth in Middle East equity capital markets

SPONSORED CONTENT

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Assessing the economic impact of generative AI: Translating promise to reality

Assessing the economic impact of generative AI: Translating promise to reality
Assessing the economic impact of generative AI: Translating promise to reality
GCC

GCC fixed income: An alternative diversifier to core allocations

GCC fixed income: An alternative diversifier to core allocations
GCC fixed income: An alternative diversifier to core allocations
SWF

Investment trends among Sovereign Wealth Funds: Asset allocation stable, returns less volatile

Investment trends among Sovereign Wealth Funds: Asset allocation stable, returns less volatile
Investment trends among Sovereign Wealth Funds: Asset allocation stable, returns less volatile

LATEST VIDEO

EARNINGS

VIDEO: GCC banks to see earnings hit by lower interest rates – Fitch

VIDEO: GCC banks to see earnings hit by lower interest rates – Fitch
VIDEO: GCC banks to see earnings hit by lower interest rates – Fitch

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds