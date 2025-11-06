DOHA: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) has forecast thundery rain accompanied by strong winds in some parts of the country today.

According to the latest update, winds are expected to blow from the northwest to northeast at speeds of 5 to 15 knots, with gusts reaching up to 25 knots. Sea heights are likely to range between 2 and 4 feet.

QMD also anticipates a chance of rain over the weekend as cloud formations continue to develop. The weather is expected to start hazy to misty, with slight dust likely on Friday.

Temperatures over the weekend will range between 24°C and 31°C, while sea conditions are expected to remain moderate, with wave heights between 1 and 3 feet.

