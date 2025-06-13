Doha: Qatar Meteorology Department has released their weekly forecast for the weekend, expecting increase in temperatures reaching up to 44°C on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

The report anticipates the weather to be hot to very hot during daytime on Thursday (42°C), Friday (43°C), and Saturday (44°C). Haze is expected to condense on Friday as northwesterly to northeasterly winds pick up pace, potentially reaching 15KT on the same day.

Caution is advised for individuals with allergies and sensitivities to higher temperatures.

