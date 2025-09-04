DOHA: Qatar may experience rain on Thursday and Friday, theQatar Meteorology Department (QMD) has said.

In a weather update on its social media channels on Thursday morning, QMD said there are chances of local cloud formation which could result in showers.

"According to the latest weather updates, forecasts indicate chances of local cloud formation, which may be accompanied by rain, today and tomorrow, during the weekend," QMD said.

It also warned ofthundery rain associated with strong winds and high seas, with the wave height rangingbetween 2-4 feet, and rising to 7 feet at times.

