

Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be hazy at places at first and relatively hot with scattered clouds becomes cloudy with a chance of scattered rain maybe thundery at night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected thundery rain associated with strong wind and poor visibility at places.



Offshore, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of scattered rain maybe thundery at places, the report added, warning of expected thundery rain at places, strong wind, and high sea by evening.

Wind inshore will be mainly northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT becomes northwesterly at a speed of 8 - 18 KT, guesting to 25 KT with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 8 - 18 / 25 KT at places with thundery rain, becomes northwesterly 18 - 28 KT by evening.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 4 rises to 5 ft at times.

Offshore will be 2 - 4 / 7 ft at places with thundery rain, rises to 5 - 8 ft.

Visibility inshore will be 5 - 9 / 2 km or less with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be 4 - 9 / 2 km or less at places with thundery rain.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).