Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department has issued a warning for strong winds and colder nights over the next three days, starting today, January 15, 2026.

In its weekend weather forecast, the department said temperatures will range between a minimum of 13°C and a maximum of 23°C, with light rain and blowing dust expected on Thursday.

Scattered rain with strong winds was observed in various parts of Qatar, including Doha.



A marine warning has been issued for today, with wave heights ranging between 4-8ft, rising to 11 ft at times. pic.twitter.com/csxOthDHV0 — The Peninsula Qatar (@PeninsulaQatar) January 15, 2026

Winds will be northwesterly at 10-20 knots, with gust reaching up to 30 knots at times.

Sea wave heights are expected to range between 4 and 8 feet, rising to 11 feet at times.

