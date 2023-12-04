UAE - Banyan Tree, one of the world’s leading hospitality brands, has announced the opening of its first property in Dubai on the shoreline of Bluewaters, a vibrant lifestyle destination by Dubai Holding offering a mix of residential, retail, hospitality and entertainment options.

The new project - Banyan Tree Dubai - being set up in co-ordination with Ennismore and Dubai Holding, will boast 178 rooms, that have been rejuvenated by BLINK Design, introducing a touch of soft minimalism.

Ranging in size from 54 sqm to 315 sqm, the resort’s accommodations are characterised by warm, organic feel and handcrafted textures that are instantly welcoming and liveable, said the statement from Banyan Tree.

The property opened its doors on the UAE’s 52nd Union Day yesterday (December 2) offering guests a full suite of dining and recreational facilities along with sophisticated luxury accented by local touches, it stated.

Modern and streamlined in concept, the property is imbued with a strong sense of place, fitting in seamlessly among the buildings of the gleaming Dubai Marina in the background, said the statement.

The star attraction occupies a 500-m stretch of pristine, private beach boasting uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf and the iconic Ain Dubai observation wheel, as well as three temperature-controlled swimming pools, it added.

Peter Hechler, Senior Vice President, Head – Regional Operations (Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) of Banyan Tree Group, expressed delight at making its Dubai debut on UAE National Day along with its partners Ennismore and Dubai Holding.

"Thanks to its central location, Banyan Tree Dubai will appeal to both leisure and business travellers, as well as wedding couples looking for iconic backdrops for their nuptials and honeymoons. We eagerly anticipate welcoming travellers and residents to Banyan Tree Dubai, where the pinnacle of Arabian hospitality meets the distinguished luxury of Asia," he noted.

Hechler said across all room categories, guests will find sophisticated luxury accented by local touches, natural light-filled living spaces with floor-to-ceiling windows, cosy balconies with panoramic ocean views, plush beds, and Banyan Tree amenities in marble-clad bathrooms.

"A haven of serenity, the newly completed four-bedroom villa comes with an impressive 4,465 sqm of luxury space, as well as its own pool and private beach access," he noted.

It will boast seven dining experiences offering post-beach eating that chime with the holiday mood, as well as sophisticated destination dining venues from world-class chefs.

At relaxed poolside eatery Alizee, experience a French Mediterranean concept; Demon Duck by celebrity Chef Alvin Leung presents a playful twist on Chinese cuisine; while TakaHisa offers a wealth of Japanese classics. Additionally, guests can expect sultry cocktails and live music at Havana Social Club; rare teas at Japanese Tea Lounge Tocha; and Mediterranean tapas at The Shack, the pool bar nestled in dream-like gardenscapes, he added.

According to him, Banyan Tree Residences Dubai offers 96 fully furnished private apartments in one, two, three-and four-bedroom configurations – a strategically important addition to the group’s global collection of branded residences.

Coupling the comforts of a stylish home with five-star hotel amenities, the apartments are small-pet-friendly, equipped with high-end kitchen appliances, and offer residents a dedicated 24-hour concierge, valet, maintenance and security, he stated.

Homeowners will also enjoy savings on hotel dining and spa, and special rates on hotel stays for family and friends, he added.

The top hospitality brand said across all room categories, guests will find sophisticated luxury accented by local touches, natural light-filled living spaces with floor-to-ceiling windows, cosy balconies with panoramic ocean views, plush beds, and Banyan Tree amenities in marble-clad bathrooms.

A haven of serenity, the newly completed four-bedroom villa comes with an impressive 4,465 sqm of luxury space, as well as its own pool and private beach access, it added.

Banyan Tree Residences Dubai offers 96 fully furnished private apartments in one, two, three-and four-bedroom configurations – a strategically important addition to the group’s global collection of branded residences.

Coupling the comforts of a stylish home with five-star hotel amenities, the apartments are small-pet-friendly, equipped with high-end kitchen appliances, and offer residents a dedicated 24-hour concierge, valet, maintenance and security. Homeowners will also enjoy savings on hotel dining and spa, and special rates on hotel stays for family and friends.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).