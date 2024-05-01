The UAE-based Dana Gas, the largest private sector natural gas company in the region, has resumed operations at its Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, according to company statement on Wednesday on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

The Sharjah-based company had suspended its operation at the site following an April 26 drone attack, which hit a condensate storage tank at it Khor Mor site, resulting in four fatalities, along with eight employees of its contractors suffering minor injuries. ()

The Khor Mor gas field is estimated to contain over 7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves, according to official data.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

