SINGAPORE - China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) said on Thursday it signed strategic alliance agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to deepen cooperation.

Under the agreement, the companies will cooperate in oil, gas exploration and production, oilfield services and the trading of crude oil and liquefied natural gas, CNOOC, parent of CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK, said a press release.

They will also deepen work in the new energy sector and in low-carbon projects, CNOOC added.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Jason Neely)