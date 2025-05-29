Riyadh – Gas Arabian Services Company rolled out two agreements with Saudi Power Procurement Company at an aggregated value of SAR 830.63 million on 26 May.

The deals cover the design, engineering, procurement, supply, delivery of all equipment and materials, construction, installation, test and commissioning of two gas projects.

Gas Arabian highlighted that the two contracts will reflect on its income statements during the years from 2025 to 2027.

The two entities will team up to establish a sales gas delivery system to Nairiyah IPP at a value of SAR 504.32 million. Meanwhile, the Rumah IPP project will be implemented at SAR 326.31 million.

