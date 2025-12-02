Saudi Real Estate Construction Company (Tamear) has announced that it has secured a SAR338.7 million ($90.2 million) contract from Saudi Real Estate Company (Al Akaria) for a business park project in Al Narjis district in Riyadh.

An integrated destination for business and premium experiences, it will be a mix of modern office spaces, restaurants, outdoor plazas, and landscaped green areas.

For Tamear, the scope of work encompasses all civil, construction, architectural, mechanical, electrical, and external works, executed according to the highest standards.

On the contract award, Khalid Alsehaibany, the Acting CEO of Al Akaria, said: "This project translates our commitment to delivering integrated environments that support the business sector and align with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambitions in elevating Riyadh to a global economic hub."

The project aligns with the company’s strategic expansion into the commercial sector, aiming to provide a contemporary work environment that reflects the aspirations of businesses and entrepreneurs, he added.

Mohammed Abunayyan, the CEO of Tamear, said: "This milestone reflects our strong partnerships and commitment to excellence in the construction sector."

"Winning Al Narjis Business Park reaffirms our dedication to quality and professionalism, marking another step toward delivering projects that embody our vision and aspirations," he added.

