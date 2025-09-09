Leading Indian construction and engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has completed the EPC work related to a key section of the third phase of Saudi Aramco's Master Gas System Expansion (MGS) Package 8 pipeline project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The entire work was completed using the automatic welding solutions from Qapqa, a leading Dutch group providing advanced automatic welding technology for pipeline construction in the oil and gas, hydrogen, water and mining industries.

A 120-km section of 56” pipeline was welded with a repair rate of just 0.6%, a result that reflects the consistency and performance of automated welding at scale, said Qapqa in a statement.

Operated by Saudi oil giant Aramco, the Master Gas System is one of the world's largest hydrocarbon networks.

Being implemented in phases, the MGS Expansion project is vital for Saudi Arabia to support the development of its non-associated gas, unconventional gas, and related condensate reserves.

The MGS Booster Gas Compression Station project will expand the capacity of the East-West Pipeline system to deliver sales gas around the kingdom.

The Dutch automatic welding technology group said teams are now mobilised on EWG-04, the second phase of the 241-km pipeline scope, continuing to deliver high-integrity welds and operational efficiency.

This project, awarded to L&T Hydrocarbon, is part of the broader MGS-3 initiative to expand gas capacity and support Saudi Arabia’s domestic energy transition.

Earlier, in June last year, Aramco had announced that it had signed 15 lump sum turnkey contracts, worth $8.8 billion, to kick off the Phase III expansion of the Master Gas System, which delivers natural gas to customers across the kingdom.

The expansion, being conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy, will increase the size of the network and raise its total capacity by an additional 3.15 billion standard cu ft per day (bscfd) by 2028, through the installation of around 4,000km of pipelines and 17 new gas compression trains.-TradeArabia News Service

