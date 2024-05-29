GAS Arabian Services Company announced on Wednesday sign offs with Saudi Aramco for two Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts worth a combined $202 million for Master Gas System expansion.

In two separate statements to the Saudi stock exchange, the company said it was awarded a contract worth 416,255,967 Saudi riyals ($111 million) for Master Gas System expansion in East and Qassim Clusters, and another contract worth SAR 344,614,412 ($92 million) for Master Gas System expansion from SHEDGUM to EWPS-1.

The contract duration is 30 months for East and Qassim clusters, and 40 months for SHEDGUM to EWPS-1.

The company had earlier announced in February 2024 that it received non-binding letters of intent from Aramco for both contracts.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

