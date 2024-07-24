CAIRO - Dragon Oil, fully owned by the Government of Dubai, has inaugurated the AI Retreat to study the development of the Morgan and Badri fields using AI technology in Egypt.

The opening ceremony was attended by Fareed Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer of Dragon Oil (Egypt and Iraq), along with several officials from the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources. Also present were representatives from the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) and local and international oil companies.

This project aims to enhance productivity and extend the lifespan of the Morgan and Badri fields, while also improving operational efficiency and environmental sustainability.

This initiative represents a significant step towards digital transformation and innovation in the Egyptian oil and gas industry, reflecting Dragon Oil's commitment to the sustainable development of natural resources both regionally and globally.

The project's launch agenda included four days of training sessions for over 50 engineers and geoscientists from various institutions and oil companies. This training highlights the importance of supporting the Egyptian petroleum industry, developing young talent, and equipping them with the latest AI technologies specialised in oil field development.

Dragon Oil is one of the first global companies in the Middle East to expand the use of AI technology across various specialisations. This project represents a significant strategic step towards achieving sustainability, enhancing technological capabilities, and providing an optimal working environment for AI companies in the oil and gas industry.