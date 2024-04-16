Saudi oil giant Aramco has joined hands with Korean engineering and construction major Hyundai E&C to break ground on its Jafurah Phase II Utilities, Sulfur & Export Facilities Package 2 Project in the kingdom.

The project will be adjacent to the site of the Saudi Jafurah Gas Treatment Facility Project (Phase-1) that Hyundai Engineering and Hyundai E&C undertook in 2021.

It encompasses facilities that process gas produced from the Jafurah gas field and additional infrastructure for sulfur recovery.

The Korean group said it is beginning full-scale construction work on the project and is due to complete it in October 2027.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by senior executives of aramco and Hyundai E&C.

This is a follow-up project to Jafurah Phase I, aimed at establishing sulfur facilities and utility infrastructure in the Al Hofuf region.

