A subsidiary of China’s Sinopec Group has signed a SAR 5.17 billion ($1.4 billion) turnkey fixed-price contract with Saudi Aramco for the expansion of the Master Gas System.

Sinopec Oil Engineering and Construction Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation, will provide Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services for packages 6 and 7 of the Phase 3 pipeline project.

The total length of the long-distance pipeline and its ancillary facilities will be 696 km, Sinopec said in a statement.

The proposed natural gas main pipeline is 2,630 km long, and the proposed sales pipeline is 1,340 km long.



The project is expected to be completed in 1,275 days.

Last month, GAS Arabian Services Company signed off with Saudi Aramco on two EPC contracts worth a combined $202 million for the expansion of the Master Gas System.

India’s Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) secured a major contract worth SAR3.4 billion ($906.6 million) from Aramco for carrying out EPC work for three packages of the third expansion phase of the Master Gas System network.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.