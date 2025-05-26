Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Karim Badawi has inaugurated the main gas station, operated by TAQA Gas, which supplies El Kharga City in the New Valley Governorate, according to a statement.

It provides gas supplies through a permanent pressure reduction station, a vehicle fueling station, and a car conversion center to natural gas.

This project reflects the strong collaboration between the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), New Valley Governorate, and the private sector.

Reda Abdel Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of TAQA Gas, highlighted that the main station capacity stands at 2,500 standard cubic meters per hour (SCm³/h), which can be extended to 5,000 SCm³/h.

Abdel Rahman added that 270,000 meters of medium and low-pressure pipelines have already been installed and supplied with natural gas.

He noted that the number of residential clients connected in Phase 1 reached 5,750, with 8,300 more targeted in Phase 2.

Additionally, six municipal bakeries were converted in the first phase, with 24 more targeted in the second phase. Meanwhile, the number of vehicles converted to operate on gas reached 409.