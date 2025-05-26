Arab Finance: Borna Membrane Solutions, a Canadian clean-tech company in membrane gas separation, is planning to establish a factory in Egypt, with total investments of $40 million, the company’s CEO Sam Salimi announced.

The facility will produce flare gas recovery systems for extraction and exploration, carbon separators, and the reinjection of the resulting gases into the national natural gas grid.

During his meeting with Hossam Heiba, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), Salimi rolled out the company’s plans in Egypt.

The two sides discussed ways to localize the company's technology in Egypt as part of the government's plan to keep pace with global trends to reduce carbon emissions.

Borna has extensive expertise in carbon capture and storage (CCS), and the extraction of propane, butane, and methane from the combustion of associated gases from oil extraction operations, and their reinjection into the Egyptian market.

Finally, Salimi emphasized that the Canadian government and financing institutions support companies seeking to inject new investments into the Egyptian market.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).