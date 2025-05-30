SINGAPORE - Estella Shi, managing director of Lukoil Asia Pacific, is to join Turkish energy trader BGN from June, trading sources with knowledge of her move told Reuters.

Shi, a veteran oil trader with nearly three decades of experience, confirmed that she will make the move to become chief commercial officer at BGN, leading its trading operation from its Dubai office.

Shi has worked in several companies during her career, including a trading subsidiary of Chinese shipping giant COSCO, China Aviation Oil, Chevron and European trading house Mercuria before becoming the head of Lukoil Asia Pacific in 2020.

According to its LinkedIn account, Lukoil Asia Pacific is a subsidiary of Litasco Middle East DMCC.

Shi, a Singapore national who has long been based in the Asian trading hub, is one of a small number of women executives in the Asian oil trading community.

BGN, a privately-owned energy trading group with more than 80 years of history, is known for trading liquefied petroleum gas and chemicals.

In addition to Dubai, BGN has offices in Houston, London, Geneva, Rotterdam and Singapore, operating a supply chain network and distribution centres in Europe, the U.S., the Middle East and Africa, its website said.

BGN trades 50 million metric tons of commodities annually with a "double-digit billion-dollar" turnover, according to its website.

Shi's former colleague at Litasco Middle East, Wael Amer, also recently joined BGN as its chief operating officer in Dubai, trading sources said.

Amer confirmed his move and said he joined BGN in January.

BGN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Litasco Middle East did not respond to Reuters attempts to contact the company for comment by phone and email.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Florence Tan. Editing by Jane Merriman)