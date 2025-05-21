ABU DHABI - ADNOC Distribution has reiterated its commitment to sustainable industrial development and boosting local content through its participation in the “Make it in the Emirates” 2025, a leading national platform for driving innovation and empowering Emirati talent.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Eng. Bader Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, stated that the company's participation in the forum reflects its strategy to support national products and empower young Emirati entrepreneurs.

He noted that ADNOC Distribution is committed to strengthening local supply chains through quality-driven initiatives, including the manufacturing of “ADNOC Voyager” lubricants in the UAE. He added that additional production lines have been established in Egypt, with exports reaching 47 global markets.

ADNOC Distribution recently introduced Voyager Platinum Plus Eco, the UAE’s first lubricant product that conforms to API SQ / ILSAC GF-7, the next generation of engine oil standards. Voyager Platinum Plus Eco is one of the first lubricants in the world to adhere to this standard, introduced at the end of March.

He stated that by the end of this month, ADNOC Distribution plans to make “ADNOC Voyager” lubricants officially available through independent distributors in Egypt, further expanding the brand’s presence beyond ADNOC Distribution service stations.

ADNOC Distribution CEO also noted that partnerships with startups and local brands reflect ADNOC Distribution's keenness to invest in and empower Emirati talent.

ADNOC Distribution is taking part in the “Make it in the Emirates”, reinforcing its commitment to the UAE’s industrial strategy, youth empowerment, and local economic development. Through a series of strategic initiatives, ADNOC Distribution is showcasing its leadership in supporting UAE-made products, youth entrepreneurship, and sustainable local supply chains.

Make it in the Emirates supports the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology by localising supply chains, enabling industrial growth through partnerships and investments, and promoting AI-driven innovation, financing, and startup empowerment.