The UAE-based Dana Gas, the largest private sector natural gas company in the region, has suspended operations at its Khor Mor gas field in Iraq’s Kurdistan region following a drone attack on its site on April 26, according to a company statement on Monday on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange.

On Friday, a drone attack hit its condensate storage tank at it Khor Mor site, resulting in four fatalities, along with eight employees of its contractors suffering “minor injuries” while repairing the tank, the statement read.

“Although there was very minor damage to the facilities, for the safety of all our staff and the facilities, we have temporarily suspended production and instituted specific procedural changes,” Dana Gas further stated on April 29.

The company said it was “fully engaged” with the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Federal Government of Iraq to bring those responsible to justice, while looking at enhancing security and defence measures to allow the resumption of production at the Khor Mor gas facility.

According to Reuters, the drone attack on the gas field halted gas supplies to power plants on April 26, resulting in a reduction of approximately 2,500 MW of power generation.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com