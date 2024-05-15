BAGHDAD - Iraq signed an agreement with China's Hualu Engineering on Wednesday to develop the 300,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Al-Faw refinery, state news agency INA reported.

Hualu, a subsidiary of China National Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (CNCEC), is the latest Chinese player to sign an oil and gas project deal with Iraq.

INA did not give further detail on the agreement.

China's UEG on Saturday won a bid to develop the Al-Faw oil and gas field in the Iraqi-Kuwaiti-Iranian border region.

Chinese companies were the only foreign players to win bids in Iraq's hydrocarbon exploration licensing round that took place May 11-13, winning bids covering 10 oil and gas fields in the hydrocarbon-rich country.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir and Moayad Kenaany; editing by Jason Neely)