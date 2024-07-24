MUSCAT: An Omani investor has joined hands with a Chinese tech firm to support the establishment of a major Solar Photovoltaic (PV) cell and module production plant at Sohar Freezone – a move designed to capitalize on the mammoth market for solar PV equipment that has opened up in Oman and the wider Middle East region.

In a post on Monday, Q-SUN – a leading Chinese solar PV tech company, announced the signing of an agreement with Muscat-based Bakarat Investment – a budding player in Oman’s renewable energy sector – for the joint development of a 10-gigawatt (GW) capacity solar module factory at the free zone adjoining Sohar Port.

“This collaboration will provide significant production support for Q-SUN as it expands into new international markets,” the Nanjing-headquartered company said. “This move will not only enhance Q-SUN Solar's global presence but also meet the growing global demand for solar modules. By setting up a production base in Oman, Q-SUN can better serve the Middle East and other international markets, thereby increasing our competitiveness in the global solar industry.”

Later in a statement issued by Q-SUN Solar, it noted that the proposed Sohar Freezone project will feature 8 GW of PV module manufacturing capacity alongside 2 GW of PV cell production capacity. These capacities will cater to both TOPCon (tunnel oxide passivated contact) and HJT (heterojunction) technology based requirements.

Q-SUN Solar, established in 2014, has supplied solar PV cells and modules to over a million users distributed across more than 50 countries globally, according to the Chinese company. Bestsellers among its product portfolio include its N-type high-efficiency full-black 450W modules, which are preferred in the European market, and the N-type high-efficiency high-power 620W and 710W modules that have been patronised by developers of commercial and industrial and large ground projects worldwide.

Importantly, output from the new project will be geared to support Oman’s significant requirement of PV cells and modules as it accelerates its energy transition in line with Net Zero goals. Solar capacity will account for the lion’s share of the country’s renewable energy capacity necessary to power the national grid, while hundreds of millions of solar panels will be required for Oman’s future green hydrogen industry.

Commenting on the project’s beneficial impacts for Oman, Qin Wenming, Chairman of Q-SUN Solar, said: "Q-SUN Solar's investment in Oman reflects our determination and commitment to driving the global PV industry through innovation and strategic partnerships. This cooperation with Bakarat Investment not only supports Oman's renewable energy transition goals but also represents an important layout in our sustainable energy development strategy for the Middle East and other regions. Establishing an advanced PV module and cell facility in Oman enhances local manufacturing capabilities, promotes knowledge transfer by involving local youth, and spreads the craftsmanship and spirit of Chinese manufacturing to every corner of the world."

Ahmed bin Saud al Salmi, CEO of Bakarat Investment added: "Q-SUN Solar's collaboration is a significant milestone for Oman's renewable energy sector. It demonstrates our commitment to introducing cutting-edge technology, supporting the goals of 'Vision 2040' with concrete actions, and promoting economic growth through job creation and technological advancement.”

