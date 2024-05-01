Egypt and Belarus have penned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support investor participation in the securities markets, futures contracts, and other related investment product markets, as per a statement on April 30th.

The MoU was signed by the Chairman of the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) Mohamed Farid and the Ambassador of Belarus to Cairo Sergei L. Terentiev, in the presence of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

Through the MoU, both sides seek to establish a system of mutual assistance to enhance performance efficiency in both countries.

It also determines areas of cooperation between the two parties, including information exchange, consultations, and expert visits.

Additionally, it stipulates cooperation in implementing relevant corporate governance practices, green financial policies, and sustainable development in alignment with efforts to build more sustainable and resilient economies, contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals.

It is worth noting that the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) has signed a MoU with the National Investment and Privatization Agency in Belarus to enhance bilateral investments.

