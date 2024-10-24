Egypt - The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) hosted a comprehensive workshop to discuss the strategic directions document, which serves as a roadmap for developing the 2025-2030 foreign direct investment (FDI) strategy.

According to a statement from GAFI, this workshop aligns with the implementation of decisions from the Supreme Council for Investment, leveraging support from the World Bank Group to establish a collaborative vision and a clear strategy for FDI in Egypt. It is also part of ongoing efforts to improve the investment climate in Egypt and prioritize investment sectors that promote sustainable development.

Dalia El-Hawary, Deputy CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, stated: “The current period is ideal for working on this strategy. Significant changes at the international level compel us to act methodically and effectively, and we will have a clear framework involving all relevant stakeholders, both sectoral and non-sectoral, to develop a cohesive plan that ensures the achievement of economically sustainable development goals.”

She added: “What sets this strategy apart is our commitment to a clear, data-driven approach in identifying priority sectors based on data and analysis. We aim to maximize the benefits of FDI in line with national priorities, which will allow us to utilize resources more efficiently and enhance our competitiveness on the global stage.”

El-Hawary concluded: “We look forward to turning this vision into a tangible reality that contributes to developing Egypt’s investment environment and supports the state’s development objectives.”

