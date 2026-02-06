RIYADH - Ameerah Altaweel, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Women Leaders Network, stated that the network—comprising 220 members—is actively working to empower women in the labor market through investments exceeding SR30 billion.

She made these remarks during a panel discussion titled “Women leaders shaping the future: The role of women in driving cultural transformations,” held as part of the Saudi Media Forum, which concluded in Riyadh on Wednesday. The session was moderated by Wafaa Alrehaily.

The discussion addressed various dimensions of women’s empowerment in the Kingdom, highlighting their role in leading cultural and institutional transformations through the integration of media, family, and education in preparing distinguished Saudi women leaders.

Altaweel emphasized that the network is open to all, underscoring the importance of expanding participation in influential positions so that women’s presence becomes the norm, without the need for empowerment-related labels. She noted that women continue to face challenges in the workplace, particularly as some boards of directors still lack female representation.

Dr. Maimoonah Al-Khalil, Secretary General of the Family Affairs Council, affirmed that women’s empowerment in the Kingdom has evolved beyond merely providing opportunities and is now grounded in achievements and complementary roles. She highlighted that women are active contributors who make a tangible impact on institutional performance.

Dr. Al-Khalil further stressed that Vision 2030 has positioned women as essential partners in the labor market and across all levels, emphasizing that the family serves as the cornerstone of empowerment for all its members. She added that leadership development begins in early childhood by expanding opportunities and selecting appropriate educational content.

Zainab Abu Alsamh, CEO of the MBC Academy, underscored that women’s empowerment is achieved through partnership with men. She explained that institutional initiatives, such as women’s empowerment committees, represent an important step toward raising awareness, provided they include decision-makers capable of addressing challenges and overcoming obstacles.

Abu Alsamh stressed that driving cultural transformation depends on investing in human capital and strengthening integration among institutions, families, and the media. This approach fosters leadership models capable of keeping pace with change and ensures that women’s empowerment becomes a firmly established practice within the social and developmental framework.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

