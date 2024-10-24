The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices saw collective gains at Thursday’s close, with a market capitalization of EGP 2.196 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 0.46%, ending the session at 30,552.82 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 0.42% to close the session at 7,865.06 points, while the EGX100 EWI grew by 0.38% at 11,067.58 points.

The Sharia-compliant index EGX33 went up by 0.40%, closing the session at 3,200.18 points.

Today’s trading saw 948.482 million shares exchanged over 114,483 transactions, garnering a turnover of EGP 4.180 billion.

Retail investors controlled 75.11% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors seized 24.88% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 89.14% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 5.76% and 5.1%, respectively.

Egyptian and foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 26.373 million and EGP 146.150 million, respectively. Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 172.524 million.

