Built to encompass activities that connect people, Athlon has been exclusively curated by wellbeing experts to ensure the long-term wellness of residents

A one-of-a-kind central park serves as the community's beating heart, featuring vibrant leisure spaces, and four meticulously designed activity parks

Located beside Global Village, the thoughtfully designed three to six-bedroom premium villas and townhouses launch for sale on 7 May 2024

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Leading real estate developer, investor, and manager, Aldar Properties (‘Aldar’) has today unveiled Athlon, a first-of-its-kind ‘active living’ concept in Dubai.

Meticulously designed with principles of active living throughout, Athlon is Dubai’s first and only concept designed for the everyday movement of its residents. Featuring world-class amenities, as well as a dynamic programme of activities exclusively curated by wellness experts, the development redefines fitness-focused living, with the goal of ensuring long- term wellbeing and a profound sense of community for all residents.

Developed in partnership with Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with investments in 31 countries, Athlon represents the joint venture’s second groundbreaking residential project in Dubai, building upon the resounding success of Haven by Aldar, launched in late 2023.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Development, said: “The unveiling of Athlon marks a definitive moment in our ambitious Dubai expansion strategy, building upon the tremendous success of Haven by Aldar. As we witness an unwavering demand for unparalleled residential developments in Dubai, from both local and international investors, we are confident that Athlon's groundbreaking concept will captivate a diverse range of investors and homeowners, setting a new standard for active living in the region."

Located in a highly desirable area beside Global Village, the lush and luxurious development is defined by seamless connection of interactive green spaces - where athletic spaces merge with green walkways and vibrant parks - and features tailored activities to suit every age and interest.

Expertly planned around a captivating central park that forms the community's beating heart, Athlon – inspired by the Greek word for 'place of contest’ – features four additional, thoughtfully-designed parks - Adventure, Play, Wellness, and Valley – as well as a total of seven clubhouses, weaving dedicated zones for fitness and socialising throughout the community. The community features more than 10 kilometres of tracks, trails, and loops - with the cycling loop connected directly to Al Qudra’s iconic track - offering boundless opportunities to indulge in jogging, cycling, roller-skating, and functional training within the community.

From activities that push limits, to those focused on well-being, sports, play, and gathering, the entire emotional and psychological spectrum of wellness has been carefully considered throughout Athlon, for the benefit of its residents, visitors, and workers. Experiences promoting movement, energy, clarity, flow, and balance can be found woven throughout the natural landscape, in addition to state-of-the-art amenities, including a vibrant café, rejuvenating massage rooms, luxurious jacuzzi, soothing sauna, serene yoga room, state- of-the-art gym, and an imaginative kids' playroom.

Surrounding the parks, the residences, featuring 1,492 units ranging from three- to four- bedroom townhouses, three- to five-bedroom standard villas, and four- to six-bedroom premium villas have been masterfully designed to maximise natural light and use colours and materials that enhance the sense of space and well-being.

In line with Aldar’s commitment to sustainability and achieving its net-zero targets, Athlon will be developed with an emphasis on efficient and low-carbon design principles. This approach will be supported by the use of locally sourced and low-carbon materials, as well as the adoption of responsible and green construction practices.

The development has achieved LEED Platinum pre-certification, incorporating features such as energy-efficient and water-saving fixtures, electric vehicle charging facilities, smart waste disposal systems, and convenient access to public transportation. Athlon has also achieved a 2-Star rating from Fitwel - the world’s leading certification system committed

to building health for all - further enhancing the community’s social value by promoting health, wellbeing, and active lifestyles.

Sales of units at the first phase of the development will launch on 7 May with prices starting from AED 2.8 million. Interested buyers can visit Aldar’s Sales Centre at Aldar Square or reach out via email at customermanagement@aldar.com or call 800-ALDAR (800-25327).

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East and North Africa, and Europe. The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 69 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah’s most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar’s developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE’s capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 37 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com or follow us on:

ABOUT DUBAI HOLDING

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 40,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 146 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: real estate, hospitality, leisure & entertainment, media, ICT, design, education, retail, manufacturing & logistics and science.

Our portfolio comprises five leading companies: Dubai Holding Real Estate, one of the largest landowners and integrated master developers in Dubai; Dubai Holding Asset Management, which offers a world-class portfolio of 10 business districts, 20 retail destinations and 15 residential communities that collectively enable business and tourism activity as well as an enriched living experience for residents; Dubai Holding Hospitality, which manages leading hospitality assets and a diverse collection of unique F&B concepts as well as top-notch hotel brands, including Jumeirah, Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company; Dubai Holding Entertainment, the largest and most diversified media, leisure and entertainment company in the region, which comprises leading leisure venues such as Ain Dubai, Global Village, Dubai Parks and Resorts, ARN and Roxy Cinemas, amongst others; and Dubai Holding Investments, a dedicated investment arm responsible for the Group’s investment strategy and managing a diverse portfolio of strategic and financial investments across public and private markets in the UAE and internationally to drive diversification for the Group and seek attractive risk-adjusted returns. It has investments in Emirates NBD, Warsan Waste Management Centre, Du and Azadea, as well as joint ventures and partnerships with Brookfield, Emaar, Aldar and others.

