Eight private schools out of 153 were rated outstanding in the National Identity Mark inspections conducted by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

The inspections looked into national identity programmes that are integrated into the curricula with emphasis on students’ knowledge of Emirati traditions, customs, and values.

And according to the evaluation conducted by ADEK, 33 schools were rated good, while 79 were rated acceptable. A total of 33 schools were rated weak, while other private schools were yet to be assessed.

Six schools evaluated during the first phase of inspections requested to be reassessed, with Yasmina Private School making a qualitative two-rate jump from weak to good, one progressing from acceptable to good and one progressing from weak to acceptable, while two schools remained the same.

Further inspections will cover 60 private schools before the end of the academic year.

“We strongly encourage all schools, regardless of their intake of Emirati students, to continue developing national identity programmes that are integrated into the curricula by engaging the entire school community, including parents, to create an enriched learning environment that extends beyond the classroom," Dr Sara Al Suwaidi, Education Quality Assurance and Monitoring Office Director at ADEK, said.

“There appears to be renewed determination among schools to continually improve and utilise the framework to continue providing parents with a comprehensive overview of the schools’ national identity effectiveness. Our aim is to empower all parents to make informed decisions when choosing a school that not only excels academically but also enriches their child’s understanding of and connection to Emirati culture and values.”

The National Identity Mark covers three domains: Culture, including history, heritage, and Arabic language; Values including respect, compassion, and global understanding; and Citizenship, including belonging, volunteering, and conservation.

The National Identity Mark rankings are assessed separately from ADEK’s Irtiqa’a Inspection, which covers the performance standards of Abu Dhabi's private schools and provides recommendations for improved performance.

