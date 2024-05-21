Cruise Saudi, a 100% Public Investment Fund-owned company, has signed a membership agreement with the FLEET research consortium as it joins in their mission to improve the economic and environmental competitiveness of the aviation, road, and marine sectors.

Founded by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and Oil Sustainability Program (OSP), FLEET, an acronym for ‘Fuels, Lubricants, and Efficient Engine Technologies’, aims to bring together key stakeholders of the energy and transportation sectors within KSA and internationally to collectively respond to the need for more sustainable energy solutions.

As a member, Cruise Saudi joins other private entities of the energy and transportation sectors, to work together on the common goal set by KAUST’s Clean Combustion Research Center to collectively develop technologies that are both economically viable and environmentally sustainable.

Dr. Ahmed Alsaggaf, Executive Director of Sustainability & Innovation at Cruise Saudi said, “Sustainability and innovation are at the core of everything we do at Cruise Saudi, and we are continually looking to identify and implement the most innovative practices which promote sustainability – not just reducing our carbon footprint but across the entire value chain of the cruise industry that we are developing in Saudi. As such, we are looking forward to playing a part in the important research KAUST is doing to improve sustainable energy in the maritime sector and beyond. It is an exciting new chapter for both Cruise Saudi, and wider Saudi, as we work towards a more sustainable future.”

As a conduit between land and sea, Cruise Saudi is a strategic facilitator and a trusted partner to international and local entities, which oversees the development of services and infrastructure, including state-of-the-art cruise terminals, training of ground services, and creation of shore excursions, that will transform the country’s coastlines into a premier global cruise destination.

With cruise port facilities in Jeddah, Yanbu and Dammam, Cruise Saudi welcomes cruise lines from around the globe to include Saudi as a port of call on their itineraries and add exciting new destinations that reveal Saudi’s rich cultural heritage, history, and natural wonders.

Cruise Saudi - a 100% Public Investment Fund owned business - works hand in hand with ministries and regulatory authorities to build the offshore and onshore cruise ecosystem and has recently completed its third successful season, welcoming more than 300,000 cruise passengers.

Operating within the wider context of Saudi’s Vision 2030 to diversify the economy, Cruise Saudi plans to welcome 1.3 million cruise passengers annually by 2035 and support the country’s wider tourism industry.

