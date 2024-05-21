Dubai master developer Emaar Properties has announced the launch of its latest project, The Heights Country Club & Wellness, a mega project being set up in Dubai at an investment of AED55 billion ($15 billion).

Unveiling the key development at a grand event held at the Armani Dubai Hotel ballroom yesterday (May 20), Emaar said it is strategically designed to foster an environment of health and well-being, perfectly aligning with Dubai's leadership’s vision to enhance the quality of life and promote well-being across the emirate.

In addition to its chic townhouses and semi-attached villas, the development features a thoughtfully designed wellness centre, parks, ponds, lush greenways, and an overall community-wide country club experience throughout the masterplan, it stated.

Spread over a sprawling 81 million sq ft area, it will boast key features including extensive cycling tracks, parks, event plazas, and essential services such as schools, hospitals, mosques, and upscale retail and gourmet dining spaces.

Emaar pointed out that a meticulously designed wellness centre lies at the heart of the community, surrounded by lush wellness greenways that offer serene pathways winding throughout the area.

These features, along with tranquil water bodies, picturesque ponds, a comprehensive network of cycling and jogging tracks, expansive parks, and numerous event plazas, are seamlessly integrated into the 1.3 million sq m of open space, enhancing both the environment and the quality of life for residents, it stated.

Unveiling the project, Chairman Mohamed Alabbar said: "The Heights Country Club & Wellness is our response to Dubai's progressive vision of promoting well-being. By combining lush landscapes, advanced wellness facilities, and dynamic community spaces, we are creating an environment that goes beyond the typical aspects of luxury living by providing a holistic lifestyle that benefits residents' physical and mental health."

"It embodies Emaar's approach to shaping future lifestyles, inviting everyone to live a life centred on wellness and community," he stated.

According to him, the Heights Country Club & Wellness' residential offerings are a showcase of architectural brilliance, with options to suit a variety of tastes and preferences.

Combining wellness and convenience, the development boasts a coveted location only 10 minutes away from Al Maktoum International Airport.

Designed to blend seamlessly into the natural environment, the chic townhouses and semi-attached villas combine linear forms with elegant curves, echoing the ebb and flow of nature, he added.

