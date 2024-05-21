Dubai UAE – Epik Foods, a multi-faceted UAE-based F&B group known for its continuous innovation in the industry, has announced the launch of Epik Catering. The group’s latest offering aims to redefine the corporate and social event dining experiences. Drawing on its culinary expertise honed through managing over 100 F&B concepts, Epik Catering promises to provide bespoke food solutions tailored to employees in offices, hospitals, and hotels, as well as large-scale events.

Offices Solutions

Designed for the modern workspace, Epik Catering for offices caters to the evolving needs and demands of contemporary workplaces. Harnessing the success of its renowned brands like Healthy & Co, the service ensures a range of customizable meal solutions, adaptable to office size and number of employees. Aligning with organisations committed to fostering employee well-being, Epik Catering strategically sets up stands within offices and corporate canteens to offer employees diverse food options. Epik Catering’s nutritious and flavourful meals have been designed to cater to the dietary needs and restrictions of employees across various workplace settings, enhancing both employee satisfaction and productivity.

Recognising the increasing need for coffee shop solutions within corporate environments, Epik Catering is set to launch a new coffee brand, a concept which arose when the co-founders identified a gap in the market for accessible coffee solutions within large organizations. Whether integrated into office spaces or offered as a stand-alone service, the new concept aims to meet the demands of modern workplaces.

Event Solutions

Epik Catering extends its expertise to large-scale events, delivering tailored catering solutions for both private gatherings and themed events. Its bespoke menus are meticulously crafted to accommodate the unique needs and preferences of each client, ensuring an exceptional culinary experience. With a priority on quality and variety, Epik Catering is set to raise the bar in event catering. Its array of customizable options and live station offerings, drawn from a selection of Epik Foods brands, ensures a tailored culinary experience that perfectly suits the unique needs of any event.

Specialized Hospitality Solutions

Expanding the reach of its services, Epik Catering also caters to the needs of hotel and hospital staff through a specialized hospitality catering menu. Recognising the vital role of nourishment for professionals in these sectors, Epik Catering provides comprehensive, full-service solutions tailored to support and nourish hotel and hospital employees. Committed to excellence and convenience, Epik Catering sources all its food from a centralized kitchen, ensuring freshness for organizations prioritizing their employees' well-being.

Ranya and Khaled Fadly, Co-founders of Epik Foods said, “We're thrilled to unveil the expansion of Epik Foods into the B2B catering sector with the launch of Epik Catering. This marks a significant milestone for us, building upon the success of our existing concepts. Recognizing the opportune moment to leverage our achievements, we’ve embarked on this journey into B2B catering. Representing the natural evolution of our brand, this is just the beginning of our journey into bespoke catering services. With more plans in the pipeline for this service, we are confident that Epik Catering will set a new standard when it comes to the corporate and events dining landscape.”

The launch of Epik Catering marks a pivotal role in Epik Foods’ establishment as a leading F&B group in the region and beyond.

About Epik Foods

Epik Foods emerged as a dynamic and multi-faceted F&B group that operates virtual brands, dine-in restaurant concepts, meal plan services and catering services. With over 100 brands and 50 locations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, Epik Foods aims to elevate customers’ culinary experience and make every meal memorable. The F&B group is dedicated to unwavering quality, continuous innovation, and creating exceptional culinary journeys across the region.

