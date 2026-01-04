Riyadh: Saudi Venture Capital Company (SVC) announced that Saudi Arabia’s venture capital ecosystem achieved two historic leaps in 2025, in terms of total investment value and number of transactions, further reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as the leading venture capital market in the Middle East for the third consecutive year. This performance reflects the tangible impact of Saudi Vision 2030 and the structural economic transformation taking place across the Kingdom.

SVC stated that the Saudi market recorded its highest-ever number of venture capital transactions, reaching 254 deals in 2025, alongside a record investment value of USD 1.66 billion during the year. This compares to approximately USD 60 million in 2018, representing a 25-fold increase in venture capital investment since the establishment of SVC and the emergence of its role as a market maker within the ecosystem.

Commenting on the announcement, His Excellency Dr. Nabeel Koshak, CEO and Board Member of Saudi Venture Capital Company, said:

“What we are witnessing today in Saudi Arabia’s venture capital sector is the direct result of the unlimited support provided by the Kingdom’s wise leadership—may God protect them—across all sectors. This support has been translated into a deliberate and well-calibrated economic transformation, moving private capital into a more mature and impactful phase. These figures reflect the strength of the Saudi economy, the clarity of national vision, and the growing confidence of investors, confirming that venture capital has become a core pillar of growth and economic diversification.”

Dr. Koshak added that the 25-fold growth in investment since 2018, together with the record-breaking figures for both investment value and deal volume, underscores the maturity of the Saudi venture capital market, stating:

“This progress reflects the increasing competitiveness of local and regional venture capital funds, the Kingdom’s growing attractiveness to global investors, the readiness of startups, and the expanding diversity of high-potential sectors. Venture capital today is enabling the creation of scalable companies, generating high-quality jobs, and transforming innovation into sustainable economic value, fully aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 as it enters its tenth year.”