Kuwait – Starting today, Jazeera Airways check-in operations from Jazeera Park & Fly have been relocated to Mishref at the Kuwait International Fairgrounds, Hall No. 8 . All passengers travelling with Jazeera Airways are required to report to this new check-in location to complete their pre-departure formalities.

In line with current operational arrangements, Jazeera Airways continues to operate flights via Qaisumah Airport (AQI) in Hafar Al Batin, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Passengers are transported overland by bus from Kuwait to Qaisumah, where they board onward flights to their respective destinations.

To ensure a smooth and coordinated travel experience, passengers are advised to report to the check-in facility at least 17 hours prior to their scheduled departure time.

Jazeera Airways is currently operating flights to a growing network of destinations, including Al Ain, Alexandria, Assiut, Cairo, Luxor, Amman, Istanbul and Colombo, with additional routes and frequencies being introduced gradually in response to demand.

Passengers can make bookings and check flight availability through the Jazeera Airways website: jazeeraairways.com or Jazeera app.

Passengers who have booked through travel agents or third-party platforms are advised to contact their respective agents directly for any enquiries, changes, or cancellations.