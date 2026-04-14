Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based LEVA Hotels is continuing to take a long-term view on growth, expanding into emerging markets even as the broader hospitality landscape evolves. LEVA has signed a Management Agreement with Radar Properties for a greenfield 4-star hotel comprising 120 keys, restaurant, fitness centre, spa and conference hall. The hotel will be located in Kings City, a transformative 2,100-hectare, mixed-use development just 8 km from Bulawayo’s Central Business District along Gwanda Road.

Positioning Within LEVA’s Growth Strategy

LEVA Hotels’ expansion into Zimbabwe reflects its strategic focus on high-growth, emerging markets across Africa. By entering a transformative development like Kings City, LEVA is positioning itself within a next-generation destination that supports both business and leisure travel demand, while embedding itself early within a large-scale urban ecosystem.

This move strengthens LEVA’s presence in Southern Africa and aligns with its broader global strategy to grow through strategic partnerships and the development of design-led, lifestyle hotels in dynamic, culturally rich markets.

A Market with Clear Opportunity

The project capitalizes on a clear opportunity in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second-largest city and a key industrial and commercial hub. With strong regional connectivity and acting as a gateway to major tourism destinations such as Victoria Falls, Hwange National Park, and Matobo Hills, the city’s hospitality landscape remains relatively underdeveloped compared to primary markets like Harare. With a limited presence of internationally branded lifestyle hotels and growing demand driven by business travel, regional connectivity, and large-scale events such as the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), there is a clear need for an integrated hospitality offering that aligns with the evolving expectations of both business and leisure travelers.

Design-Led Lifestyle Hospitality Experience

The development will reflect LEVA Hotels’ signature approach to modern hospitality, emphasizing contemporary, functional design, flexible stay formats that combine hotel and residential living, and community-oriented spaces tailored to modern traveler preferences. As a vibrant hub for guests and the surrounding community, the property will offer a curated mix of amenities, including a signature restaurant, state-of-the-art fitness center, a relaxing spa, and a fully equipped conference hall.

Commenting on the project, JS Anand, Founder and CEO of LEVA Hotels, said: "Following our recent entry into Harare, this greenfield project in Bulawayo marks an important step in our Southern African expansion. This project is not just about adding another hotel. It’s about being part of a destination that is evolving. Kings City creates the right ecosystem, and for us, it’s about entering at the right time with the right product.”

Walter Zimunya, Managing Director of Radar Properties, added: "Kings City is designed to be a modern economic hub that redefines the urban landscape of Bulawayo. Partnering with a forward-thinking, brand like LEVA Hotels ensures that our hospitality offering aligns with the broader vision we have for this $1 billion multi-use development. We look forward to creating a landmark lifestyle destination for both residents and visitors."

This expansion reflects LEVA Hotels’ strategic focus on high-growth, emerging markets across Africa. By entering a transformative development like Kings City, LEVA is positioning itself early within a next-generation urban ecosystem, creating a lifestyle-driven destination that supports both business and leisure travel demand. The move strengthens LEVA’s presence in Southern Africa and aligns with its broader global strategy of growing through strategic partnerships and the development of design-led lifestyle hotels in dynamic, culturally rich markets.

About LEVA Hotels

Founded in 2019, LEVA Hotels is a dynamic lifestyle hotel concept created to offer a fresh and more accessible perspective to the hospitality industry. Under the stewardship of JS Anand, LEVA Hotels offers modern convenience and traditional hospitality together. Recognizing its guests as tech-savvy explorers, the hotel brand delivers an experience that is cutting-edge, convenient, and contemporary to those traveling for both work and play. LEVA Hotels flagship property LEVA Mazaya Centre – Dubai, has been ranked number one spot on TripAdvisor - just three years after opening. LEVA’s hip dining space, which is managed by Baker’s Kitchen, features rustic benches and retro baking equipment that’s in perfect harmony with LEVA’s vision of a contemporary hotel concept tailored for today’s travelers.

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