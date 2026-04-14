London, United Kingdom – Cambridge IFA, a leading financial services intelligence house specialising in Islamic finance, and DDCAP Group™ (DDCAP), the industry-leading market intermediary and digital solutions enabler connecting the global Islamic financial market responsibly, are pleased to announce the renewal and extension of their strategic partnership.

This renewed commitment builds upon more than seven years of successful collaboration since 2019, further strengthening their shared dedication to advocating for, supporting, and promoting the sustainable development and global adoption of Islamic finance principles and products.

The partnership continues to drive a range of high-impact initiatives, projects, events, and publications aimed at fostering industry growth and ethical leadership. Key collaborative efforts include the Cambridge Global Islamic Finance Report (GIFR), ISFIRE (the only print magazine dedicated to Islamic finance published from London), the Cambridge Islamic Finance Leadership Programme, the WOMANi Programme for empowering women in Islamic business and finance, the Cambridge Islamic Finance Structuring Master Programme (IFSM), and other advocacy, capacity-building, and development programmes.

For over 25 years, DDCAP has pioneered capacity-building in ethical leadership within Islamic finance, with a strong emphasis on human capital development, training, and particularly the empowerment of women to contribute meaningfully to the sector's global evolution. DDCAP's sustained support for these initiatives reflects its broader commitment to responsible connectivity and alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through this extended strategic alliance, Cambridge IFA and DDCAP remain focused on cultivating the next generation of Islamic finance leaders, advancing gender diversity and inclusion, delivering cutting-edge financial intelligence, and promoting greater awareness, acceptance, and innovation in Sharia-compliant finance worldwide. The renewal enables both organisations to deepen their advocacy efforts, enhance global recognition of Islamic finance, and implement impactful programmes that address emerging market needs.

Professor Humayon Dar, Executive Chairman of Cambridge IFA and Director General of Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance, said:

“We are delighted to renew and extend our strategic partnership with DDCAP Group™ for another year, marking a continued milestone in our joint mission to advance the Islamic finance industry. This enduring collaboration strengthens our efforts in capacity-building, leadership development, women empowerment, and the dissemination of authentic Islamic financial knowledge. Together, we are well-positioned to drive innovation, sustainability, and resilience in the sector, ensuring it meets the evolving demands of global stakeholders.”

Stella Cox CBE, FCSI(Hon), Managing Director and Founder of DDCAP Group™, commented: “DDCAP is delighted to renew its strategic partnership with Cambridge IFA, a collaboration that continues to play a meaningful role in advancing knowledge, innovation and inclusive leadership across the Islamic finance sector. Working closely with Professor Humayon Dar and his team, throughout our longstanding and highly valued relationship, we have been able to support the development of impactful initiatives that promote industry dialogue and professional development. As Patron-in-Chief of WOMANi, I am particularly pleased that our partnership continues to champion greater participation, visibility and opportunity for women within the sector. The continuation of this highly valued partnership reflects our shared commitment to responsible growth, strengthening collaboration, inspiring innovation, and creating meaningful opportunities for the next generation of leaders in Islamic finance.”

About Cambridge IFA

Cambridge IFA, a financial services intelligence house, specialises in Islamic finance development and advocacy, leadership positioning and brand development equipped with powerful and intelligent tools to evaluate business analytics, macroeconomic indicators and understand the market trends. Cambridge IFA provides consultancy to governments, financial institutions and multilateral organisations in the areas of developmental financial markets and alternative finance and banking products, procedures, practices and policies.

About DDCAP Group™

DDCAP Group™ (DDCAP) is the industry-leading market intermediary and digital solutions enabler, connecting the global Islamic financial market responsibly via its proprietary, multi award-winning platform, ETHOS AFP™ (ETHOS). In addition to its GCC presence in the Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai and Bahrain, outside of its London headquarters, DDCAP recently announced the establishment of a new office in Riyadh, following approval by the relevant authorities within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well as extending its commitment to Malaysia, with DDGI Limited (KL) being approved as a Foreign Branch of a UK Company by the CCM in 2025. ETHOS AFP™ is a multiple award winning bespoke, Sharia compliant real-time trade and post trade digital platform, enabling Islamic Finance through innovative technology. With 24/7 availability, ETHOS AFP™ can be tailored to accommodate specific trade and post trade requirements relating to an ever-expanding universe of Sharia compliant and responsible finance structures, encompassing retail and consumer finance to treasury, corporate and SME banking, as well as capital markets and investment management. DDCAP is committed to developing and supporting awareness of the business and ethical adherence for responsible finance. DDCAP’s own commitment to Sustainable and Responsible Actions (“SRA”) is reinforced within policy that extends across its corporate environment and infrastructure, business offerings and services and engagement with its stakeholders and other third parties internationally.