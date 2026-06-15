Landmark membership with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) aligns Riyadh Air with the highest global standards of safety, operational excellence, and sustainability.

membership with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) aligns Riyadh Air with the highest global standards of safety, operational excellence, and sustainability. Adoption of IATA’s CO2 Connect program delivers advanced carbon emission transparency, empowering passengers to make informed, eco-conscious travel choices.

Daily commercial Riyadh - London Heathrow and Jeddah flights already operating with Cairo, Dubai, Madrid and more routes to follow in the coming days and weeks.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Following the successful completion of its inaugural flights to London and Jeddah, Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, has now also officially joined the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Celebrated at the 82nd IATA World Air Transport Summit in Rio de Janeiro, the historic milestone integrates the airline into the global aviation ecosystem and accelerates Riyadh Air’s operational readiness and cements its commitment to world-class safety, efficiency, and industry collaboration.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, stated: "Becoming an IATA member is a tribute to the dedication and hard work undertaken by our teams to meet and surpass the highest industry standards and gives us a seat at the table alongside global airline peers who have been members since the organization’s inception in 1945.”

By becoming an IATA member, Riyadh Air joins over 360 other member airlines from 129 countries and territories which account for approximately 85% of global air traffic. IATA membership provides airlines with global recognition, standardized operating procedures, simplified interlining, and industry-standard training to maximize efficiency and security, as well as sharing a unified voice in the industry. By joining IATA, airlines also commit to industry goals like achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, with sustainability one of Riyadh Air’s key pillars.

“We are pleased to welcome Riyadh Air to IATA’s airline membership and congratulate them on this milestone. We look forward to their active contribution in shaping industry priorities and supporting the continued growth of Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector and global connectivity”, said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

In line with these environmental objectives, Riyadh Air is adopting IATA’s ‘CO2 Connect’ program to provide industry-leading transparency on greenhouse gas emissions. The official agreement to adopt the program was signed by Kamil Al-Awadhi, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, and Vincent Coste, Chief Commercial Officer at Riyadh Air. By utilizing actual fuel burn data and airline-specific operational metrics rather than generic theoretical models, CO2 Connect calculates highly accurate flight-by-flight emissions. This initiative will empower both retail passengers and corporate travel managers with verified carbon footprint data, enabling them to make more informed, environmentally conscious travel decisions.

Riyadh Air received its first three Boeing 787 Dreamliners – two on June 5 and one on June 7, and within days, the first of the airline’s new Dreamliners completed its first maiden commercial flight on the Riyadh-London Heathrow route. Daily flights to Jeddah have begun as of 14 June, which is to be followed by the upcoming routes to Cairo, Dubai, Jeddah, Madrid and Manchester, with additional routes to follow in the coming weeks. The airline will operate routes to more than 100 destinations by 2030 as aircraft delivery accelerates at an unprecedented pace.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air, a wholly owned PIF company, is redefining global travel as a full-service global carrier based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Since its launch in March 2023, Riyadh Air has committed to building a modern, efficient fleet and embracing careful sustainability practices, focusing on responsible operations and thoughtful innovation throughout every journey. Each aircraft features advanced cabin interiors, next-generation digital inflight entertainment, and seamless connectivity, ensuring every guest enjoys a memorable experience. By 2030, Riyadh Air aims to connect guests to over 100 destinations worldwide, with authentic Saudi hospitality at the heart of every flight.

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