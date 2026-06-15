Paris, France: EDGE Group, the UAE-based advanced technology and defence group, and Safran, the French aerospace and defence leader, today signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement at Eurosatory 2026, establishing a structured framework for a deeper cooperation and broadening the scope of joint work across the wider portfolios of both groups.

EDGE Group and Safran cooperate on several programmes across defence electronics, smart weapons and other key areas, building on more than three decades of Safran’s presence in the United Arab Emirates. The Strategic Cooperation Agreement further strengthens this partnership by extending its scope to a broader range of equipment, capabilities and know-how that the two groups can address together. It responds to the profound shift in modern warfare, including the growing role of unmanned systems, electronic warfare and the need for greater resilience and autonomy of defence capabilities.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE, said: “Safran and EDGE have built something genuine here, a partnership grounded in shared values, complementary capability, and a common belief that the best defence solutions are built together. Signing this agreement in Paris, in the week that EDGE Europe opens its doors, reflects how far this relationship has come and how much further we intend to take it.”

Olivier Andriès, Chief Executive Officer of Safran, said: “Safran’s long-standing presence in the United Arab Emirates provides a solid foundation for our partnership with EDGE. Through this Strategic Cooperation Agreement, we are committed to building a shared vision focused on developing advanced technologies and innovative solutions. By combining our respective strengths and expertise, Safran and EDGE aim to accelerate the emergence of high-value capabilities to address current and future challenges in the aerospace and defence sectors.”

About Safran

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defence and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 100,000 employees and holds, alone or in partnership, world or European leadership positions in its core markets. Safran undertakes research and development programs to maintain the environmental priorities of its R&T and Innovation roadmap.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae

Safran Press Office

Catherine Malek: catherine.malek@safrangroup.com

Isabelle Javary: isabelle.javary@safrangroup.com

Paul Wirbel: paul.wirbel@safrangroup.com