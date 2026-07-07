Muscat – BankDhofar’s Al Riadah Priority Banking Account has been carefully designed to meet the evolving financial needs and expectations of customers, offering a comprehensive blend of personalized, high-quality service and exclusive benefits that deliver a more comfortable and flexible banking experience.

Al Riadah has been developed to deliver a superior level of banking convenience and value, reflecting BankDhofar’s commitment to building long-term relationships with its customers through dedicated support and bespoke financial services. Customers benefit from the guidance of a dedicated Relationship Manager who provides personalized assistance across their banking requirements, alongside priority service and preferential rates through the bank’s extensive branch network.

The benefits of the Al Riadah account extend beyond basic banking services to include a wide range of exclusive privileges. These include competitive interest rates on deposits and loans, premium credit cards with attractive rewards, access to selected airport lounges, and special offers and discounts at a variety of retail outlets and shopping malls.

BankDhofar continues to meet the aspirations of its customers by offering advanced digital banking services, enabling them to manage their accounts and conduct transactions conveniently anytime and anywhere through online banking or the mobile application. These channels ensure the highest levels of security while delivering a seamless user experience aligned with modern lifestyles.

Iman bint Muslim Al Amriya, Acting AGM and head of Priority Banking at BankDhofar, stated: "Al Riadah services represent an extension of the bank’s commitment to delivering added value to our customers and building relationships based on trust and sustainability. Through our tailored financial solutions and exclusive benefits, we continuously strive to elevate our customers’ banking experience beyond their expectations."

To qualify for Al Riadah services, customers must meet one of the eligibility criteria, including a minimum salary transfer of OMR 3,000, maintaining a savings balance of OMR 30,000, or holding a fixed deposit of no less than OMR 250,000 or assets under management (Wealth) of OMR 50,000.

BankDhofar is the second-largest bank in the Sultanate of Oman in terms of branch network, with more than 145 branches. The bank continues to provide a wide range of services to all segments of society, with a strong focus on innovation and enhancing customer experience.