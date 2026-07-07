Highly accessible reserve prices and low barriers to entry empower entities of all sizes to certify their clean energy consumption and tangibly reduce Scope 2 emissions

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Today, EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing, supply, and system despatch services for water and electricity across the UAE, announced that registration for its 20th Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) auction is open.

Since the introduction of the Regulatory Policy for CECs by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) in 2021, the CEC programme has become an established component of the Emirate’s energy transition framework. CECs are attracting robust interest across healthcare, industrial, retail, energy, real estate, events, and commercial sectors, with businesses and organisations keen to secure a strong competitive advantage.

EWEC plays a central role in enabling and operating the CEC market, as the Single Registrant and Scheme Operator. In addition, as EWEC executes its strategic roadmap to expand renewable energy capacity, with solar generation forecast to reach 17.5 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and exceed 30GW by 2035, this rapidly expanding pipeline directly enables a broader spectrum of entities to acquire certificates and formally verify their renewable energy consumption.

Mohamed Almarzooqi, Chief Assets Officer of EWEC, said: “As EWEC continues to deliver world-leading renewable energy mega-projects, we are unlocking new opportunities for organisations to actively participate in the energy transition. The continuous growth of our renewable energy portfolio means we can supply CECs at an unprecedented scale, ensuring the barriers to acquiring verified clean energy remain exceptionally low. Reaching our 20th auction is a testament to the robust, cross-sector demand for verified climate action. We invite organisations of all sizes to capitalise on this expanding capacity and integrate this strategic mechanism into their broader decarbonisation strategies.”

To ensure maximum accessibility, EWEC maintains highly competitive reserve prices for each energy source, lowering the barriers to entry for both auction participation and direct transactions with EWEC. The reserve prices for each type of certificate, solar, nuclear and wind, are shared as a part of the auction registration process.

Each certificate represents the environmental attributes of 1 megawatt-hour (MWh) of renewable or clean energy and conforms to the internationally recognised International Renewable Energy Certificate Standard (I-REC Standard). Today, CECs remain the only accredited mechanism in Abu Dhabi that verifies electricity consumption from clean energy sources, enabling organisations to formally certify their clean energy use and make measurable progress towards their sustainability targets.

Registration for EWEC’s 20th Clean Energy Certificates auction is now open and will close on 31 July 2026. The auction uses a competitive “Pay as Bid” clearing mechanism, enabling participants to bid for their clean energy allocation, with results expected by 5 August 2026.

Organisations ready to gain a sustainable competitive edge and demonstrate verified environmental leadership are encouraged to participate. To register, please visit www.ewec.ae/cleanenergycertificates or contact EWEC’s Clean Energy Certificates team at CleanEnergyCertificates@ewec.ae.

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and system despatch services of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, an active sovereign investor focusing on critical infrastructure and global supply chains. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

For media enquiries, please contact: communications@ewec.ae