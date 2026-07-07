Sharjah, UAE: Emaar Hospitality Group is set to introduce Vida Aljada later this year, bringing a fresh lifestyle hospitality experience to Aljada.



Vida Aljada marks a significant milestone for the brand, introducing one of only two five-star Vida properties in the UAE. The upcoming property reflects an elevated expression of the Vida brand, offering a refined lifestyle hospitality experience rooted in social connection, creativity, and contemporary living.



Located within Aljada’s vibrant creative district, Vida Aljada will become part of a dynamic destination where culture, design, and everyday experiences come together. Reflecting the brand’s youthful and experience-driven approach, the hotel is designed as a destination where guests and residents can connect, create, and discover.



Its location offers direct connectivity to key city nodes, including University City and Sharjah Airport Free Zone. Just moments from Dubai International Airport and Sharjah Corniche, Vida Aljada is close to everything, yet designed to feel like a space of its own.



The hotel will feature a mix of rooms, suites, and extended-stay residences designed to adapt seamlessly between short visits and longer stays. Across the property, spaces are being shaped to encourage ease of movement and natural flow, balancing moments of activity with quiet pause.



Dining and social spaces will be designed as part of a continuous experience rather than separate functions, moving between relaxed all-day settings, café culture, and outdoor gathering areas. Wellness facilities will similarly reflect a balanced approach, supporting both activity and rest in equal measure.



As part of the wider destination, the hotel is expected to contribute to the evolving identity of Aljada, reinforcing its position as a place where living, culture, and hospitality come together in a more integrated way.



Guided by Vida’s philosophy of simplicity, warmth, and creativity, the property will offer thoughtfully designed spaces that foster a strong sense of community while delivering the convenience and comfort expected from a modern lifestyle destination.



As the latest addition to Emaar Hospitality Group’s growing portfolio, Vida Aljada reflects the continued evolution of the Vida brand and its commitment to creating vibrant destinations that bring people together through meaningful experiences.



Further details will be shared ahead of opening.



https://www.vidahotels.com/en/hotels/vida-aljada-sharjah/

About Vida Aljada Sharjah

Set to debut in 2026, Vida Aljada Sharjah introduces a refined yet relaxed approach to contemporary hospitality in the UAE. Located within Aljada, Sharjah’s flagship lifestyle destination, the hotel brings together Vida’s urban lifestyle energy and thoughtfully designed environment, creating a destination rooted in community, creativity, and connection.

Defined by clean architectural lines and sophisticated interiors, the property offers a seamless balance of comfort and style. Guests can enjoy a selection of dining venues, wellness facilities, and leisure spaces, all designed to deliver a sense of ease and elevated everyday living.



With proximity to Sharjah’s cultural districts and key regional connections, Vida Aljada Sharjah offers a distinctive gateway to the emirate, where contemporary lifestyle hospitality meets modern urban living.



About Vida Hotels and Resorts

Vida Hotels and Resorts is a refreshingly different upscale lifestyle hotel and residences brand for the new generation of business executives, entrepreneurs, and leisure travelers.



Vida, meaning ‘life’ in Spanish, embraces warmth, simplicity, and creativity in design-led spaces. Positioned as a lively and vibrant hub where inspiring minds can create, connect, and come alive, Vida hotels are a stimulating environment where style meets convenience and interactivity.



Vida Hotels and Resorts has five properties in Dubai – Vida Dubai Mall, Vida Creek Beach, Vida Emirates Hills, Vida Creek Harbour, Vida Marina, and Yacht Club. Also, Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain operates hotels and serviced residences in Egypt, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and other key markets in the region, as well as in Dubai – and extends its service competencies to Vida Residences. www.vidahotels.com



About Emaar Hospitality Group

Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure arm of Emaar Properties—the developer of Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building—is a global leader in luxury and lifestyle hospitality.

Headquartered in Dubai, the group oversees 28 hotels with over 5,600 keys across the UAE, KSA, Bahrain, Egypt, and Türkiye.



The group’s portfolio includes premium luxury and lifestyle brands, such as Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, Palace Hotels and Resorts, and Armani Hotel Dubai, each delivering distinctive experiences that combine world-class hospitality with cultural authenticity. It also features branded residences under each hotel brand, blending style, comfort, and state-of-the-art amenities.



In partnership with Rove Hotels, the group operates an additional 10 hotels with nearly 3,600 keys, offering contemporary midscale hospitality tailored to modern travellers.



Emaar Hospitality Group manages 39 exceptional leisure assets, including championship golf courses at Dubai Hills Golf Club and Montgomerie Golf Club, polo and equestrian venues at Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, and marinas such as Dubai Marina Yacht Club and Creek Marina Yacht Club, providing unparalleled recreation and relaxation opportunities.