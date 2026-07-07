Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Bahri Logistics, a business unit of Bahri, the Kingdom’s leading shipping, maritime transportation, and logistics company has signed a newbuild agreement with Grandweld Shipyard, for the construction of two advanced offshore service vessels with the aim further strengthening Bahri’s offshore capabilities and supporting Saudi Arabia’s growing energy logistics corridor.

The two vessels will be custom-built to meet the operational requirements of offshore activities at Ras Tanura Port, one of the world’s busiest energy hubs. They will play a vital role in enhancing Bahri Logistics’ offshore operations, ensuring uninterrupted service delivery, and providing greater flexibility and responsiveness to key clients in the energy and industrial sectors.

Designed for high-performance operations in demanding offshore environments, each vessel will be equipped with the latest navigation, communication, and safety technologies, ensuring maximum efficiency and reliability. The boats will be capable of performing multiple offshore support functions including handling vessel clearance procedures with relevant authorities in accordance with applicable maritime regulations, managing crew changes, emergency response, maintenance assistance and technical support for vessels and offshore facilities, and inspection support while maintaining compliance with the highest international maritime and environmental standards.

“This agreement reflects Bahri Logistics’ unwavering commitment to expanding our offshore capabilities and advancing the Kingdom’s logistics infrastructure. By partnering with Grandweld Shipyard, we are investing in next-generation vessels that embody innovation, safety, and efficiency qualities that define Bahri’s approach to serving our clients and supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives.” said Eng. Soror Basalom, President of Bahri Integrated Logistics.

Delivery is expected in August 2026, following a 12-month build timeline. Both vessels will be built at Grandweld Shipyard’s advanced facility in Dubai Maritime City.

The agreement further aligns with Bahri’s broader strategy to modernize its fleet, enhance technical capabilities, and adopt more energy-efficient and environmentally responsible designs. Through continued investments in technology, infrastructure, and fleet diversification, Bahri Logistics aims to deliver smarter, more sustainable logistics solutions that contribute to the Saudi Green Initiative and the Kingdom’s long-term economic diversification goals.