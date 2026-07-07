Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association in Gulf (PHRMAG), the region’s leading innovative biopharmaceutical research companies, and the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, the Abu Dhabi Government’s official channel to receive social contributions, has announced a strategic collaboration aimed at enabling access for oncology and rare disease patients most in need to innovative solutions and modern treatments, within an integrated framework aligned with the national health insurance system.

The collaboration brings together public and private sector to address a pressing issue, with a shared commitment to providing long-term impact, and continued care delivery for targeted patients. It further strengthens family stability resilience when facing health challenges, while contributing to broader social cohesion and supporting the objectives of the Year of the Family.

H.E. Abdullah Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, said:

“Our collaboration with PHRMAG represents a strategic step towards establishing a long-term and integrated healthcare system for oncology and rare disease patients in Abu Dhabi, reflecting our commitment to supporting key social priorities that matter to community members, particularly in the healthcare sector.

“At the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, we are committed to directing social contributions and efforts towards creating tangible impact in the lives of the community members, including patients with complex medical conditions. This collaboration reflects a model of integrated roles between the public and private sectors, by leveraging the expertise of companies within ‘PHRMAG’ and unifying their efforts through the Authority’s platform, which ultimately contributes to enhancing access to specialised healthcare services, improving quality of life, and reinforcing the values of shared responsibility and social solidarity.”

The Authority will oversee allocation of contributions in line with agreed project milestones. A dedicated committee will also be established to monitor the initiative’s progress through monthly meetings aimed at assessing developments, providing the necessary strategic guidance, and reviewing progress achieved, ensuring effective collaboration and continuous knowledge exchange between both parties throughout the duration of the project.

H.E. Mohammed Abdullah Al Awadi, Executive Director of the Health System Financing Regulation Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “We are thrilled to witness the collaboration between the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an and PHRMAG, which will contribute to supporting our mission of ensuring accessible, world-class healthcare for community members, accelerating innovation and research within the healthcare sector, and advancing the early detection and treatment of rare diseases. This collaboration contributes to building a healthier society with longer, better wellbeing for individuals, while further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for innovation in life sciences.”

Sameh El Fangary, Chairman of PHRMAG, added: “As an industry association representing innovative pharmaceutical companies, we are committed to partnering with Abu Dhabi’s health and social authorities to ensure continuity of patients having access to treatment and care when needed. This collaboration with the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an reflects our shared ambition to co-create sustainable solutions that improve access to high-quality medical care for those who need it the most from oncology and rare disease patients.”

The partnership reflects Abu Dhabi’s ongoing commitment to strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors, as an effective approach to addressing complex healthcare challenges.

About the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an

Established in 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi (DCD), The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an is the Abu Dhabi government’s official channel to receive social contributions, dedicated to uniting community efforts and fostering a culture of giving by collecting contributions, directing them towards social priorities, empowering social enterprises, and promoting volunteering to build a cohesive community.

The Authority supports projects that address social priorities in health, education, environment, infrastructure, and social services, aiming to nurture a collaborative and active community by connecting individuals and entities in the public, private, and civil society spheres to support their communities.

Contributions made to the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an are transparently deployed in full to social projects led by key partners meaning benefactors can maximise the impact their funds have in driving community engagement and providing access to essential resources, programmes, and funding for organisations across Abu Dhabi to achieve their Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainable development goals.

About PHRMAG

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association Gulf (PHRMAG) was founded in 2005 and represents 29 of the leading global innovative biopharmaceutical research companies in the Gulf region. Our member companies are devoted to innovating and developing medicines that enable patients to live longer, healthier, and more productive lives.

PHRMAG’s mission is to foster relationships with health authorities and healthcare systems to enhance provisions for patients and create a transparent environment for biopharmaceutical companies. Based on our globally-aligned Code of Ethics, we ensure responsible and transparent conduct. We shape the future of healthcare, improve patient outcomes, and enhance the value of the biopharmaceutical industry to drive progress in the Gulf Region.

PHRMAG is committed to partnering with policymakers to support innovative medical research, yield progress for patients of today, and provide hope for the treatments and cures of tomorrow across the Gulf Region. For more information about PHRMAG and its initiatives, please visit https://phrmag.com/

PHRMAG Communications communications@phrmag.com