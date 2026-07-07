Doha, Qatar – Today, HSBC Qatar announced the launch of a new merchant acquiring proposition for its corporate clients through a partnership with Noqoody, Qatar’s leading fintech and licensed payment service provider. An official signing ceremony took place on 1 July 2026 at HSBC's headquarters in the presence of Mr. Abdul Hakeem Mostafawi, Chief Executive Officer, Qatar, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, Mr. Nayef Rashwan, Chief Executive Officer, Noqoody and senior officials from HSBC and Noqoody.

The collaboration enables HSBC clients to accept card payments through Noqoody acquiring infrastructure while benefiting from a more streamlined collection experience, enhanced visibility over receivables across collection channels, consolidated reporting and simplified settlement processes.

This partnership expands the payment collection options available to HSBC clients and supports businesses across Qatar in their digital transformation journeys by reducing reliance on cash and cheque-based collections.

The solution has been designed to integrate seamlessly with clients’ existing business channels and information systems, eliminating the need for significant investments in new software, infrastructure, or operational processes.

Commenting on the partnership, Abdul Hakeem Mostafawi, Chief Executive Officer, Qatar, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, said: “Qatar’s digital economy continues to present significant opportunities for businesses to modernise the way they operate. By combining HSBC’s global expertise with Noqoody’s local fintech capabilities, we are helping businesses unlock greater efficiency through streamlined collections, enhanced reporting, and improved receivables management.”

Nayef Rashwan, Chief Executive Officer, Noqoody, said "We are delighted to partner with the Qatar team of such a prominent global organisation in HSBC. We are excited by the synergies this partnership brings and by the opportunity to support HSBC's clients with our market-leading capabilities."

Nick Young, Country Head of Global Payments Solutions Qatar, said: “This partnership reflects our commitment to helping businesses embrace digital transformation through innovative solutions that simplify financial operations and enhance efficiency. Together with Noqoody, we are providing organisations with greater visibility, control, and optionality in managing their collections and receivables.”

The partnership underscores HSBC’s commitment to supporting businesses across Qatar with innovative digital solutions that enable growth, improve operational efficiency, and support the

Media enquiries to:

May Mohsen

maymohsen@hsbc.com

+20 1023998366

Mai Salem

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About HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of USD83bn as at 31 December 2025.

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