These cooperation frameworks represent an important step in building FF’s regional robotics commercialization architecture, connecting FF’s global EAI robotics portfolio with local market access, deployment channels, institutional resources, and long-term ecosystem partners.

Dubai, UAE – Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future,” “FF,” or the “Company”), a California-based global Embodied AI (EAI) ecosystem company, today announced continued progress in its Middle East EAI robotics commercialization strategy through strategic cooperation frameworks and regional ecosystem collaboration across the UAE, GCC, and potentially the broader MENA region.

Faraday Future Mobility Trading L.L.C., FF’s UAE-based regional business hub for intelligent mobility and robotics products across the Middle East and GCC markets, is working to build a stronger local foundation for FF’s EAI robotics business. The Company’s regional cooperation includes strategic cooperation memoranda with Chinese Entrepreneurs General Association Co. LLC (“CGCC”) and Action To Action Trading LLC (“Action To Action”), as well as regional ecosystem cooperation opportunities with Ibtikar Robotics.

The strategic significance of these cooperation frameworks goes beyond individual channel expansion. They are expected to help FF establish a more structured regional commercialization pathway covering market access, partner development, customer engagement, project opportunities, technical support, after-sales service, and ecosystem collaboration. This structure may support FF in moving from product introduction toward broader real-world deployment and long-term commercial scaling in the Middle East.

As a U.S.-based Physical AI and EAI robotics company, FF views the Middle East as an important strategic region for global robotics commercialization. The region’s strong focus on AI, smart cities, education innovation, automation, public sector modernization, and digital transformation provides meaningful opportunities for FF to explore how EAI robotics can be applied across both institutional and commercial scenarios.

The cooperation with CGCC may help FF access regional business resources, institutional networks, industry relationships, and broader ecosystem opportunities in the UAE and GCC. The cooperation is intended to support FF in expanding local market connectivity and identifying potential business opportunities across enterprise, public sector, and industry environments.

The cooperation with Action To Action may support robotics commercialization through technology ecosystem collaboration, procurement and distribution opportunities, system integration resources, government and enterprise project exploration, smart city and public sector opportunities, localized deployment, technical support, and industry-specific robotics solutions.

Ibtikar Robotics is a UAE-based robotics and AI solutions company specializing in intelligent automation, educational robotics, and service robotics across the Middle East. Cooperation opportunities with Ibtikar Robotics may focus on education resources, robotics curriculum distribution, hardware procurement and distribution, robot rental, technical support, and joint project delivery, with a stronger emphasis on education, STEM learning, and rental-based deployment scenarios.

Together, these regional cooperation opportunities are expected to help FF further build its Middle East robotics ecosystem. Potential areas of collaboration may include product showcases, technology demonstrations, roadshows, education programs, channel development, enterprise customer introductions, public sector engagement, and industry-specific robotics solutions across education, enterprise services, hospitality, retail, healthcare, smart cities, public infrastructure, and broader industry services.

This regional cooperation supports FF’s long-term EAI robotics ecosystem strategy. FF is building a Three-in-One ecosystem powered by Devices, Data, and the EAI Brain & Open-Source and Open Platform. Through multi-form EAI robot devices, education and enterprise applications, and strategic ecosystem partners, FF aims to accelerate robotics adoption across both consumer and institutional scenarios while building a scalable foundation for real-world EAI robotics deployment in the Middle East.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Founded in 2014, Faraday Future (FF) is a U.S.-based Physical AI ecosystem company dedicated to reshaping the future of robotics and mobility solutions through AI innovation and technologies. FF focuses on two major product strategies within the Embodied AI (EAI) robotics business: EAI humanoid and bionic robots, and EAI automotive-focused robots. By building a Three-in-One ecosystem of “Device, Data, EAI Brain & Open-Source and Open Platform,” FF aims to create an evolutionary flywheel: scaled device delivery, data collection and training, continuous evolution of the EAI Brain, stronger product capability, and even larger-scale delivery and deployment. Through this flywheel, FF seeks to maximize its commercial value and lead to the advancement of Physical AI. For more information, please visit Faraday Future’s official website: https://www.ff.com/