Collaboration to drive value creation opportunities across LNG, crude oil, sulfur, shipping, chemicals and international energy investments

Agreement reinforces ADNOC’s role as a reliable energy provider to Japan and Asian markets

Abu Dhabi, UAE / Tokyo, Japan – ADNOC and XRG have signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui) to unlock new growth opportunities across the energy value chain.

The agreement was signed during the visit to Japan by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy to Japan, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, and Executive Chairman of XRG. Under the agreement, the companies will explore collaboration across LNG, crude oil, sulfur, shipping and chemicals, as well as international energy investment opportunities through XRG.

Nasser Al Muhairi, Acting CEO of ADNOC Downstream Industry, Marketing & Trading, and Chairman of Ruwais LNG, said: “Japan is a cornerstone market for ADNOC, and Mitsui a longstanding and trusted partner. This agreement broadens our collaboration across the energy value chain – from LNG, crude oil and sulfur to shipping and chemicals – and, through XRG, opens new opportunities for international investment and lower-carbon growth. By combining our complementary strengths, we aim to enhance supply resilience, deliver greater value to our customers and unlock sustainable, long-term growth across Asia.”

Kenichiro Yamaguchi, Senior Executive Managing Officer, Mitsui & Co., said: “This Strategic Collaboration Agreement reaffirms Mitsui & Co.’s steadfast commitment to the UAE. We are confident that it will pave the way for an even stronger partnership with ADNOC and XRG across the energy and chemicals value chain. Mitsui & Co. respects the long and successful relationship with ADNOC since the 1970s, and we sincerely appreciate this opportunity to formalize a broad-based and multifaceted framework for future collaboration.”

The SCA establishes a framework for collaboration across multiple strategic areas, including crude oil market development and long-term supply, LNG sales and optimization, sulfur procurement and logistics, and shipping solutions for LNG, ammonia, sulfur and other commodities.

Through XRG, ADNOC and Mitsui will also evaluate international investment opportunities across the energy value chain, alongside potential collaboration on lower-carbon fuels and chemicals, including methanol and other projects at TA'ZIZ.

Japan is one of ADNOC's most important strategic markets, with the company supplying around a third of the country’s crude imports.

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae

For media inquiries, please contact: media@adnoc.ae

About XRG

XRG is ADNOC's international investment arm. With a valuation exceeding $150 billion, XRG is building a global portfolio to meet a new era of energy demand. Focused on long-term value creation and shared prosperity, XRG invests across energy and chemicals to deliver energy security and essential materials to the world. To find out more, visit www.xrg.com