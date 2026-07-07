GP Inc today announced the launch of Aurum Advisory, a specialist advisory firm that helps businesses understand, organise and commercialize their first-party data.

Co-founded by Rahul Nagpal, Chairman of GP Inc, and Sohail Nawaz, Aurum will work with retailers and other consumer-facing businesses across the GCC to develop retail media and data monetisation opportunities.

Retail media allows businesses to generate revenue from customer data and owned digital channels by connecting brands with audiences. While globally, it has become a meaningful source of revenue for retailers and commerce businesses, adoption across much of this region remains at an early stage.

Aurum has been established to help organisations assess the value of their data assets, identify commercial opportunities and build retail media capabilities suited to the region.

The business is led by Sohail Nawaz, one of the pioneers of retail media in the GCC. Most recently, he built and led Landmark Reach, the retail media business of Landmark Group. Prior to that, he served as Chief Digital Officer at Khaleej Times, where he oversaw the development of digital products and revenue platforms.

At the heart of Aurum's advisory services is RMAIOS (Retail Media AI Operating System), a proprietary platform developed by Nawaz from years of operational experience in digital advertising and retail media. The platform helps businesses evaluate data assets, prioritise revenue opportunities and support decision-making across retail media operations.

As consumer product discovery increasingly shifts towards AI-powered search, recommendation and shopping environments, RMAIOS also helps organisations assess how visible their products and services are to emerging AI shopping agents and answer engines. This gives businesses an opportunity to better prepare for new paths to purchase that are beginning to influence consumer behaviour globally.

"Businesses have spent years investing in customer data. The question today is how that data can create additional commercial value," said Rahul Nagpal, Chairman of GP Inc and Co-Founder of Aurum Advisory.

"What attracted us to Sohail was not the theory but the fact that he has already built and operated this business successfully in the region. Aurum brings that experience to organisations looking to better understand the value of their data and the opportunities it presents."

"Many organisations possess valuable first-party data but have never looked at it as a business asset," said Sohail Nawaz, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aurum Advisory.

"Our role is to help clients understand what they have, determine where their opportunities lie and build curated solutions that create lasting, measurable commercial outcomes."

Aurum Advisory is now open for client engagements across the GCC.

About Aurum Advisory

Aurum Advisory is a Dubai-based advisory firm focused on retail media, data monetisation and AI-enabled commerce. Co-founded by Sohail Nawaz MBE and Rahul Nagpal, Aurum helps organisations understand, organise and commercialise first-party data through a combination of advisory services, operational expertise and proprietary technology.

About GP Inc

GP Inc (Growth & Performance) is a UAE-based business communications group with capabilities across technology, creative, data, media and branding. Founded by Rahul Nagpal, GP Inc works with regional and international organisations to build growth through integrated business communications.