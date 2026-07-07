Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company that helps organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future, has been featured in the Brands That Matter 2026 List by Fast Company Middle East, recognizing the company for its transformative role in shaping the Middle East's digital landscape. The annual award celebrates brands that have earned a meaningful place in people's lives while demonstrating clarity of purpose, trust, consistency, and real impact across the region.

Globant's recognition is highlighted in the “Brands that Matter in Tech” category, for powering the digital intelligence of the region’s most ambitious projects. This is a testament to the company’s role at the center of the region’s technology transformation. The Middle East is moving from technology consumer to technology builder, and Globant is one of the partners architecting that shift, orchestrating AI, data, and digital engineering.

"The Middle East is redefining what's possible with technology," said Federico Pienovi, CEO for APAC & MENA at Globant. "Being recognized as a Brand That Matters reflects our commitment to partnering with visionary organizations across the region and bringing AI-powered innovation to projects that will shape how people live, work, and experience the world."

Globant’s regional headquarters in Riyadh operates as an AI Center of Excellence, anchoring the company’s commitment to building local capability alongside global delivery. Globant has partnered with many of the Middle East’s flagship giga-projects, scaling AI-powered solutions across strategic industries including sports, entertainment, financial services, and tourism and hospitality. Among them: building the digital ecosystem for Qiddiya Investment Company’s entertainment city, featuring more than 400 attractions, and managing the digital guest experience for Red Sea Global’s regenerative tourism destination.

Globant’s sports and entertainment expertise, built through long-standing engagements with organizations like Formula 1 and FIFA, is now shaping how the Middle East builds its own sporting infrastructure. Through Sportian, Globant’s division for sports products, the company launched an AI-powered Competition Management Solution for the Saudi Pro League, automating workflows for athletes, coaches, referees, and league officials while embedding AI into real-time decision-making. The project reflects a broader pattern: the same intelligence layer Globant has built for the world’s most-watched sporting institutions is now becoming the blueprint for how leagues and federations across the region digitize, scale, and compete on a global stage.

“In 2026, purpose is no longer a differentiator. Every brand claims it. What separates the brands on this list is proof that they are making an impact, with products that work and consumers they genuinely serve. Being named a Brand That Matters this year means you moved from promise to proof. For the brands recognized, this list is a signal to consumers, partners, and investors that trust has been earned," said Ravi Raman, Publisher of Fast Company Middle East.

Globant's recognition highlights their ability to bring world-class creativity, agentic AI expertise, and engineering speed into a region building faster than almost anywhere else in the world. This recognition reflects how a global technology company can move at the pace of regional ambition while staying rooted locally, strengthening communities during periods of significant change.

About Globant

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers love. Through digital reinvention and our subscription-based AI Pods, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 28,500 employees and are present in over 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like FIFA, Google, Riot Games, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in Experience Design Services (2025), and previously recognized as a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) by IDC MarketScape.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

We are global partners of OpenAI, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity bringing world-class technology together to accelerate innovation across industries.

Contact: pr@globant.com

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For more information, visit www.globant.com.